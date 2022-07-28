KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people on Wednesday after executing a search warrant and seized a reported stolen vehicle, suspected meth and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from the scene.

Five were arrested at the scene on CR 170 during the warrant execution, and were transported to Rusk County Jail for arraignment. The five people were identified as:

Tracy Powers, 58 of Kilgore, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Jeffery Pace, 34 of Kilgore, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Kimberly Brown, 44 of Kilgore, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jenny Gibson, 28 of Gladewater, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daylon Powers, 20 of Kilgore, charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the Kilgore Police Department assisted in executing the warrant, and they anticipate more arrests as the ongoing investigation continues.