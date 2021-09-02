6 arrested in Angelina County after federal investigation into drug, firearm distribution

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Angelina County deputies, the DEA and other authorities arrested a group of people after a year-long federal investigation into methamphetamine and firearm distribution in the area.

On Wednesday, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Investigations and Narcotics Office, the Texas Department of Safety CID, ATF, and DEA detained Brett Taliaferro, Deshay Melton, Johnathan Tillery, and Dillon Martines.

Matthew Dixon and Herbert Meek were also arrested in connection to another federal case for supplying drugs and firearms.

“We would like to thank Texas Department of Public Safety CID and Patrol, ATF, and DEA for their assistance,” said the sheriff’s office.