ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Six people were arrested in Athens late Tuesday night and charged with kidnapping, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

In a statement, Hillhouse said that the six people allegedly held a woman against her will after meeting her online. He also wrote that the victim had been “severely tortured.”

A home was searched on Waverly Way in Athens as part of the sting operation. The following people were charged in the case

45-year-old Summer Lawerence

30-year-old Shayne Joseph Anderson

22-year-old Amanda Marie Andrews

22-year-old Breonna Cheyenne Johnson

22-year-old Felicity Emanuelle Walker

21-year-old Charles K. Bryant Jr.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.