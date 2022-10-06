MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant.

The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, eight ounces of meth, 81 grams of marijuana, 2.4 pounds of THC and 190 pills, according to Mount Pleasant PD.

Following the search, six individuals were arrested and booked into the Titus County Jail.