CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Camp County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested six people for possession of a controlled substance in less than a month. According to Sheriff John Cortelyou, 8.25 grams of methamphetamine and 2.07 grams of Ecstasy were taken “off the streets” with those arrests.

From April 10 to May 1, deputies made the following six arrests:

April 10

Denise Okeith Murphree was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the CCSO.

“This arrest was also made on Highway 11 West. Murphree, 23, of Pittsburg, had .29 gram of methamphetamine in her possession,” Sheriff Cortelyou said.

Sheriff Cortelyou said he commends the entire staff for being proactive with a teamwork attitude.

“Illegal drugs are a major problem in Camp County and are a contributing factor in many other crimes,” he said. “The sheriff’s office staff along with the DPS Criminal Intelligence Division are committed to making a difference in local drug activity.”

April 13

Deputies stopped a vehicle in the Highway 11 area for failure to maintain a single lane of traffic, according to CCSO.

“During the probable cause search, digital scales and baggies containing 6.29 grams of methamphetamine were located,” Sheriff Cortelyou said.

Zachary Kyle Morseth, 24, of Mount Pleasant was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

April 16

Hector Alejandro Ramirez, 28, of Pittsburg and Ludwin Maloney Gutierrez-Rosa, 20, of Pittsburg, were arrested on drug charges, according to CCSO.

“When Deputies Cox and Morris made a traffic stop early that morning, they noticed loose change and a small baggy on the floor,” Sheriff Cortelyou said. “Since they knew this is a common method for packaging narcotics, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.”

Deputies located a digital scale and 0.73 grams of methamphetamine, according to Sheriff Cortelyou.

Both were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

April 24

Deputies were allegedly led on a high-speed chase by Mark Leslie Prince as they attempted to arrest him on seven felony warrants.

“Prince was on a motorcycle on FM 3042 when the deputies located him. He immediately accelerated and led the deputies down several county roads before turning on FM 1519,” Sheriff Cortelyou said. “He made it to the intersection at FM 556 where there were multiple law enforcement officers, including Sheriff’s Deputy Victoria Way and Sgt. Cameron Precise and Quintin Wallace from the Pittsburg Police Department. Prince lost control, wrecked and attempted to flee on foot.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Prince, 39, of Pittsburg, was found to be in possession of 1.21 grams of methamphetamine and apprehended. Prince was charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Officials say that these were in addition to the seven warrants for failure to appear in court on previous charges.

Those warrants included two for possession of a controlled substance, two for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, two for assault of a peace officer/judge and one for attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

A hearing was held, and a district judge ordered Prince be held without bond.

May 1

“At approximately 1:30 Sunday morning, Deputies Andrew Cox and Brandon Morris made a traffic stop that ended in the arrest of Torboris Kerrelle Edney who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair,” Sheriff Cortelyou said. “A warning was also issued to Edney, 31, of Mount Pleasant, for exhibition of speed and improper turn. As Edney stepped out of the vehicle and was being detained, he threw an object that he had in his hand.”

According to CCSO, deputies found a small bag containing several Ecstasy pills weighing 2.07 grams. Edney was transported to the Camp County Jail and booked in on the above listed charges. Bond was set at $15,000 by Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington.