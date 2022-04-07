LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Six East Texas men were booked into the Gregg County Jail late Wednesday night on charges of soliciting minors online.

The men were from multiple East Texas cities that stretched across several counties. All six suspects were arrested by DPS troopers, according to the booking report. Below is a list of the identities of the six suspects along with where they are from:

62-year-old Ken Schneider (Carthage)

41-year-old Rodolfo Lopez-Santos (Longview)

40-year-old Jason Fertitta (Overton)

40-year-old Gary Lowery (Gilmer)

34-year-old David Batalla (Longview)

20-year-old Jose Ramirez-Torres (Marshall)

Sgt. Jean Dark with DPS said that more information about the bust would be released Thursday afternoon.