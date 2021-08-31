6 people, including 3 juveniles, detained after shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Six people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Marshall, police said.

According to police, they were called to the intersection of Sanford and West Meredith Street after getting a call about “a large number of gunshots.” Officials did not immediately return a call to clarify if anyone was injured.

Three juveniles and three adult males were involved in the shooting, police said.

Officers with the Marshall Police Department, with the assistance of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS Troopers and the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force made the arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.