6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed after argument over spilled water

HOUSTON (KETK) – A six-year-old Texas girl was reportedly shot over spilled water Friday afternoon, according to Houston police.

Authorities say 35-year-old Raymeon Means shot his niece Laurionne Walker twice in the chest. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Means has been charged with capital murder and is currently being held without bond. He could potentially face the death penalty for the shooting.

In an interview with our NBC afilliate KPRC, Laurionne’s grandmother was overcome with grief.

“I’m at a loss for words right now. My granddaughter was still a baby. She got shot twice in the chest this morning.” Earline House, Laurionne’s grandmother

The family had just recently been struck by tragedy before the shooting. Just days earlier, Laurionne’s three cousins and their mother were killed in a wreck by a suspected drunk driver.