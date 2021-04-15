6-year-old unresponsive after being pulled from bathtub at a Tyler hotel

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A 6-year-old child was rushed to a Tyler hospital Thursday night after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of a guest room at a hotel.
The child was removed from the tub at the Town House Motel, 2420 E. Gentry Parkway, shortly after 5 p.m., said information from the Tyler Police Department.
Tyler police detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the hotel. The case is under investigation.
The child was being treated at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.
- Police asking for help finding 15-year-old missing from Lufkin
- Sky High! East Texan Natasha Mack taken 16th by Chicago in WNBA Draft
- EXCLUSIVE: Colored wristbands help cartels track migrants, payments for smuggling them, lawmaker confirms
- Tyler ISD warns parents of One Chip Challenge that can cause ‘severe health complications’
- Infant toy sold at Target recalled due to choking hazard