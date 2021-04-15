6-year-old unresponsive after being pulled from bathtub at a Tyler hotel

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A 6-year-old child was rushed to a Tyler hospital Thursday night after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of a guest room at a hotel.

The child was removed from the tub at the Town House Motel, 2420 E. Gentry Parkway, shortly after 5 p.m., said information from the Tyler Police Department.

Tyler police detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the hotel. The case is under investigation.

The child was being treated at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.