TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff.

According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County Fire Marshal’s Office, Christus-Trinity EMS and the Texas Highway Patrol.

60-year-old Johnny Charles Bradley, of Tatum, had allegedly barricaded himself and was armed at a location on CR 2132. After a four-hour standoff with law enforcement, he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and was taken to the Rusk County Jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that they anticipate additional criminal charges to be filed against Bradley pending further investigation.