TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced on Tuesday that a man pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child and possession of child pornography.

Wallace said a plea deal was reached and David Derwin Franklin, 64, was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison, and will be required to serve the first 30 years without the possibility of parole.

“This particular charge, unlike most in the State of Texas, is not parole eligible,” District Attorney Bennie Schiro said in a statement. “So the result is that he will be well into his 90s if ever released, but more than likely he will die in prison. This plea allows my office to proceed with another sex assault case against a child on the court’s June trial docket.”