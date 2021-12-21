69-year-old woman killed in pedestrian hit-and-run

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a hit-and-run that happened around 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

Patricia G. Radican, 69, of Gun Barrel City was pronounced dead by medical staff at UT Health East Texas in Tyler.

Investigation shows that an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on SH 110N and struck Radican who was reportedly standing in the roadway, according to officials. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Highway 110.

The incident remains under investigation.

