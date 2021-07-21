$7.6M bond set for East Texas man charged with capital murder in death of 10-month-old stepson, mother also arrested

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A $7.6 million bond has been set for a Texarkana man charged with capital murder in the death of his 10-month-old stepson.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, detectives have also filed two additional charges against 28-year-old Joshua Lowe. Investigators charged Lowe with Injury to a Child with Intentional Bodily Injury and Injury to a Child with Intention Serious Bodily Injury learning the boy had other injuries that were in different stages of healing which revealed a long history of child abuse.

Last week, Lowe and the child’s mother 24-year-old Christy Wedgeworth, brought the child to the ER at Christus St. Michael Hospital because the child wasn’t breathing. Doctors were able to stabilize him enough so he could be transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock but he died two days later.

TTPD detectives later determined that Wedgeworth knew about Lowe’s abuse of her son and 4-year-old daughter who has special needs and did nothing to stop it or protect them. She also failed to seek medical treatment for any of these previous injuries which included at least one broken bone.

Wedgeworth was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Child with Intentional Bodily Injury-Omission and Injury to a Child with Intention Serious Bodily Injury-Omission. Her bond has been set at $1 million.

A man who lived with Lowe and Wedgeworth at their Bowie St. home, 42-year-old Lennon Davis, was also arrested Tuesday and charged with Injury to a Child with Intentional Bodily Injury after investigators learned that he recently hit the little girl several times with an object and left bruises on most of her body.

Davis was allegedly upset that she had broken his plant while he was not home. He is also being held in the Bi-State Jail and his bond has been set at $10,000.