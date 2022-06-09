Editor’s Note: Mugshots were not immediately available for Michael Cloud or Johnathan Rodriguez.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Seven men were arrested earlier this week in a solicitation of prostitution bust in Gregg County.

According to DPS and county court records, the arrests were made on Tuesday and Wednesday. The seven men arrested were:

61-year-old William McClung (Tatum)

53-year-old Michael Cloud (Mineola)

49-year-old Michael Ovide (Longview)

31-year-old Rafael Perez (Longview)

26-year-old Stephon Anthony (Longview)

25-year-old Johnathan Rodriguez (Mount Pleasant)

23-year-old Marco Villanueva (Longview)

Under Texas law, solicitation of prostitution is a state jail felony, which means it carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

The bust was in coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Smith County Texas Anti-Gang Unit, Longview PD, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Gregg County DA.

DPS has made multiple busts in East Texas in recent months. In May, eight men were arrested in the Smith County area for online solicitation while a similar bust was made in Longview back in April.