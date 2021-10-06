7 men arrested in Smith County prostitution sting

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Seven men were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a prostitution sting at a hotel in Lindale.

All men arrested were charged with solicitation of prostitution and were booked in to the Smith County Jail. The suspects arrested in the sting were:

47-year-old Rodney Barbee (Tyler)

45-year-old Richard Leon Bishop (LaRue)

53-year-old Kenneth Cossey Brantley (Tyler)

54-year-old Larry Lacey (Whitehouse)

56-year-old Thomas Scott Griffith (Murchison)

31-year-old Jeremy Stallings (Decatur)

52-year-old Victor Urieta-Luna (Tyler)

The operation was headed by the Department of Public Safety and in coordination with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Lindale Police Department.

Details about the sting are limited as of this writing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.