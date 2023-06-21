TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 70-year-old East Texas man was arrested earlier this month after officials said an investigation found that more than $25,000 missing from T-Line operating funds.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, the agency’s administrators hired a certified forensic accountant after noticing discrepancies in their financial records who discovered George Chappel, 70, “had been involved in an elaborate scheme.”

Officials said Chappel, who was a managerial employee responsible for making cash deposits from fares, would take money from daily deposits and used later deposits to attempt to cover up the theft.

Chappel was fired after the thefts were discovered, according to police, and a detective confirmed the results of the forensic audit before issuing a warrant for his arrest for felony theft of property.

Chappel turned himself in on June 9, and was released from jail the next day after posting a $100,000 bond.