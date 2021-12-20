70-year-old man arrested on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of a child in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shelby County man was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Highway 96 S in Center, according to a news release.

Bobby Halbert, 70, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, officials said. Halbert was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Pct.1 Donna Hughes.

Halbert is being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million. The investigation is ongoing and officials say no further information will be released at this time.