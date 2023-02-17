POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 72-year-old man admitted to Polk County investigators that he sexually abused four young victims.

According to a release, in Dec. 2022, Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man allegedly committing sexual assault of a child. An investigation opened immediately to the accusations and investigators were able to identify four children as the victims of the sexual abuse.

Lionel Orozco, 72, was identified as the alleged abuser and when detectives were able to speak with him, officials said that Orozco confessed to sexually abusing all four of the victims.

On Feb. 16, Orozco was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated assault and two counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child sexual contact.

Orozco was then booked into Polk County Jail with bonds totalling up to $350,000.