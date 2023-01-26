TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday.

Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Larry Christian said Charles allegedly shot his wife, then himself, in the chest before calling 911.

“At trial, Mrs. Lowrance testified that as she lay gasping for air, she fought for life because of her determination that she still had things she wanted to tell her kids,” according to Jackson’s press release. “Mr. Lowrance will now have to serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole.”