8 hospitalized, child hit by car after shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK/KXAS )- Eight people were hospitalized and a child was struck by a vehicle after a shooting in Fort Worth Sunday morning.

Fort Worth Police were in the area of the 3400 block of Home Street, and they heard gunshots, according to our NBC affiliate KXAS.

Officers later found eight people, who had been shot near a carwash.

The victims are believed to be innocent by standers. They were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

A girl also suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a car that was trying to leave the area, said police.

Authorities also mentioned the shooting happened after a group of men began arguing. Then, a person left and came back with a gun and started shooting. Other people used their weapons to fire back.

Gun violence detectives are still investigating the incident and reviewing evidence. They also believe several different guns were used because many shell casings were found.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.