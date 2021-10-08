8 people indicted in East Texas forged prescription drug scheme

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Aug. 26, 2021, a Smith County grand jury indicted eight people in the prescription drug ring, charging them with engaging in organized criminal activity, each with a bond amount of $500,000.

Lindale police arrested Jesus Granados, 25, of Dallas, in June 2020 after being called to a local pharmacy on suspicion that he was attempting to use a forged prescription to get promethazine with codeine, a controlled narcotic.

During the investigation, officers found that Granados was in possession of a forged driver license which led officers to request assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents.

DPS agents discovered that Granados was one of several suspects in an organized prescription drug ring that targeted Smith, Cherokee, Rusk, Gregg, Wood and Upshur counties. The drug ring had been operating statewide out of Dallas with connections in Louisiana and Florida.

Officials discovered more than 300 gallons of fraudulently obtained product with at least seven doctors’ prescription registration numbers being compromised.

Those indicted include:

Jordan Rose, 28, of Dallas, TX

Michael Conner, 27, of Dallas, TX

Jesus Granados, 25, of Dallas, TX

Alexander Williamson, 38, of Baltimore, MD

Teresa Williamson, 34, of Staunton, VA

Julian Edwards Robinson, III, 23, of Longview, WA

Armesha Jackson, 38, of Mesquite, TX

Elisha Hutchinson, 22, of Schertz, TX

DPS Special Agents determined that Jordan Rose, 28, was the director of the drug operation and used food, housing, clothing, phones and drugs to control more than 40 people that were recruited by the seven other suspects who were also indicted.

Jordan Rose

Rose posted bond in Smith County and was taken to Tarrant County where he was arraigned and released. Rose does have outstanding warrants in Bexar County, Louisiana and Florida with bonds that total more that $3 million. He is now a wanted fugitive and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact DPS Special Agent Richard Brown at 903-939-6143.