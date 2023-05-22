VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An 8-year-old boy died and a man was charged with criminally negligent homicide after a crash on Friday, May 19, according to DPS.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by Miguel Angel Castro-Govea, was traveling east on FM 90 approaching the intersection of FM 47. A 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck was traveling south on FM 47, a DPS report stated.

Castro-Govea allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of FM 90 and FM 47 and struck the Nissan on the passenger side, according to DPS.

Following the crash, an 8-year-old boy, who was the passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the Children’s Hospital in Dallas. The driver of the Nissan, a 48-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Castro-Govea was charged with criminally negligent homicide and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail without incident, according to DPS.