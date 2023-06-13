PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop allegedly led to a drug bust with approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine being seized.

On June 11, around 2:30 a.m. Corporal Nathan Perkins and his K9 partner Hera with the Palestine Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration on Crockett Road just north of the southern Palestine city limit.

Police said that the driver admitted to Perkins that his driver’s license was suspended and identified himself as Robert Robison, 46, using a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) offender card. Robison was arrested for driving with a suspended license and Perkins had K9 Hera do an open-air sniff check on the vehicle which reportedly led to a search of the vehicle after Hera alerted to the presence of the odor of a controlled substance.

During the search, officials said Perkins was able to locate a syringe loaded with methamphetamine under the center console and several blue pills suspected to be counterfeit Alprazolam located in a backpack in the passengers seat.

Photo Courtesy of the Palestine Police Department.

“Counterfeit pills often contain fentanyl and other controlled substances, and the pills will be sent to a TX DPS crime lab for analysis,” said the Palestine Police Department.

Once Robison was taken to the Anderson County Jail for booking, police said that while they were searching him, “four bags of methamphetamine weighing approximately 80 grams were located in a sunglasses bag that Robison had concealed in his groin area.”

Robison was charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance 4G<200G.