TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 83-year-old man out of Trinity County has been arrested for murder.

On June 3, Rowlett police were called to the scene of a homicide. During their investigation, they said the suspect was identified as 83-year-old Wilson Elliot and that he resided in a Trinity County neighborhood.

The release stated the Rowlett Police Department asked the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating and arresting Elliot. Without hesitation, the TCSO proceeded to help and put a surveillance team around Elliot’s residence which led to an arrest the next day when Elliot was seen leaving his residence.

TCSO deputies were able to also locate the suspected weapon Elliot used during the alleged homicide in plain view in the backseat of his vehicle. Elliot was arrested for murder and taken into the custody of Rowlett PD.