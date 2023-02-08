HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in Henderson County after the sheriff’s office said they found a meth lab in production.

According to officials, investigators had searched the home in Indian Harbor in relation to a fraud investigation when they found suspected meth. A judge then issued a narcotics search warrant for the home as well.

Officials said during the search, investigators located the “suspected methamphetamine lab in production, mail from several homes and multiple Texas identification cards belonging to citizens.”

The sheriff’s office said the following people were arrested and located at the home:

Todd Gregory, manufacturing a controlled substance over 200 grams

David Walker, outstanding warrants

Brittany Burruss, manufacturing a controlled substance over 200 grams and fraud

Summer Bashaw, manufacturing a controlled substance over 200 grams

Stephanie Smith, manufacturing a controlled substance over 200 grams

Tina Bailey, manufacturing a controlled substance over 200 grams

Caleb Cook, manufacturing a controlled substance over 200 grams

Natalie Stiles-Smith, manufacturing a controlled substance over 200 grams

Franky Williams, manufacturing a controlled substance over 200 grams

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday morning that all arrested are currently at the Henderson County Jail awaiting arraignement.