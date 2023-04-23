JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they found nine people shot shortly after midnight on Sunday at an “after-prom party” on County Road 263 north of Jasper.

According to authorities, the nine victims’ gunshot wounds were non-life-threatening. Officials said that most of the victims were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital but some had to be taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for further treatment.

Karli Cherry, a spokesperson for Jasper County Sheriff’s Office told CNN that the victims’ ages range from 15 to 19 years old.

In a press conference livestreamed on FDM’S Facebook, Jasper County Sheriff said that a second shooting that happened on Sunday in Jasper may be connected to the shooting at the party.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to question persons of interest and have not taken anyone into custody as of Sunday afternoon.

This article will be updated when more information is released.