HOUSTON (KETK) – A 9-year-old girl in Houston is in critical condition after police say she was shot by a robbery victim Monday night, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The report stated that a man approached another man and his wife while they were at a drive-thru ATM in central Houston and robbed him.

Officers said the man who had been robbed pulled out a gun and shot at the robbery suspect who was running from the scene. The robbery victim then shot at a truck he thought the thief had gotten into.

However, the truck held a family of five, who was not involved in the robbery. A round struck a 9-year-old girl in the backseat.

Investigators said the girl was taken to a Houston hospital and is in critical condition.

The report stated that the shooting suspect is 41 years old, but his name was not released. He told police he did not know that his gunfire may have hit the child and initially went home to call 911 about the robbery.

Police say he is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.