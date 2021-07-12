70-year-old woman dragged across parking lot in East Texas hit-and-run, police searching for driver

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 70-year-old woman was dragged several feet across a grocery store parking lot in an East Texas hit-and-run.

On July 2, a woman was seen backing up through the parking lot when she ran over the 70-year-old who was walking to her car. The woman was dragged several feet under the car.

According to police the driver drove off and believe that the woman couldn’t have known that she ran over something.

Police said that the driver appeared to be checking her side mirror as she drove away leaving the elderly woman laying the middle of the driveway.

Police have asked for the public’s help to search for the driver.

A witness on the scene, described the woman, in the white and gray Smart car, looked to be in her late 30’s with curly brown hair and a chubby face. Texarkana police said that the car appeared to have a Texas license plate.

The elderly woman was taken to a hospital and was later airlifted to a Dallas hospital with serious injuries. Texarkana said that the injuries were non-life threatening and that she was expected to recover.