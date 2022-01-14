AAA Texas gives tips on how to avoid ‘warm-up theft’

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 22: A car emits exhaust fumes on the A52 on February 22, 2018 in Duesseldorf, Germany. The German Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof) in Leipzig is due to rule today whether German cities may impose bans or partial bans on diesel cars in order to bring down emissions levels. While the court is deciding on the measures for Stuttgart and Dusseldorf, the ruling will set an important precedent, especially for Munich, which in 2017 had the highest levels of nitrogen oxides (NO2) of any city in Germany. A total of 70 German cities are struggling to bring down their emissions in order to conform to European Union-mandated levels. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As the winter season causes temperatures to plummet, drivers around the country tend to make this mistake more often, and its consequences are devastating.

One of the biggest risks that comes with cold weather is one that most drivers are unaware of. This colder weather often leads to crimes of opportunity in driveways and parking lots, when thieves are on the lookout for white smoke coming from the exhaust of unattended vehicles that owners are warming up.

Additionally, grand theft auto has risen significantly across the country over the course of the pandemic, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). In light of these statistics, AAA wants to remind Texas drivers that there are steps they can take to ensure that they don’t become a victim of this type of thievery.

First, AAA has stated that it’s usually not necessary to leave a vehicle idling to warm up the engine. According to NICB, unattended vehicle thefts with keys or fobs left inside occur so regularly that they accounted for 11%, or 81,911 cars, of all vehicle thefts in 2018.

In many instances, on cold days, some drivers will start their ignition and go back inside for only a few minutes while they wait for the engine and/or heater to warm up. What many of these drivers are unaware of is that it only takes a few seconds for a potential thief to get in the vehicle and take off before the owner realizes what is happening.

The bottom line is that drivers should never leave their vehicle unattended with the keys inside while running errands or even at home.

“Thieves are opportunists and know that on a cold day, some people will leave their vehicle unattended while it warms up. Automobile thefts increase during colder months in part due to ‘warm-up thefts’, a crime that is easily prevented as most modern vehicles no longer require a long idling period to warm the engine.” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson

AAA Texas recommends the following tips to avoid becoming an auto theft victim: