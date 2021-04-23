Abbott says state agencies ready to respond quickly if severe storms cause problems

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Gregg Abbott on Friday put state agencies on standby to respond quickly if storms cause damage and other problems.

Heavy winds, large hail and potential flash flooding are likely throughout North, East and Central Texas through Saturday morning and much of West Texas is under an extreme fire danger through the weekend, said the governor’s office.

“As severe weather makes its way across the Lone Star State, I urge North, Central, and East Texans to stay weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials,” Abbott’s statement said. “In preparation for this severe weather, the state of Texas has placed a variety of emergency resources on standby, and we will continue to monitor weather conditions as this storm system travels across our state.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is coordinating efforts involving the following agencies:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

TDEM has asked the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to be prepared to respond if fires break out in West Texas.