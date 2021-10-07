Abducted Houston teenage girl found safe, suspect charged with sex trafficking children

HOUSTON (KETK) – An Amber Alert issued for a Houston teenage girl has been discontinued after she was found safe.

The FBI office in Houston said just after 8:30 a.m. that 13-year-old Leilana Graham had been taken to a local hospital so she could be evaluated. There were no details about where she was found or the circumstances of her abduction.

Federal investigators had named 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Edward Smith as a suspect and he was arrested Thursday morning as well. The FBI says he has been charged with sex trafficking minors.

#UPDATE Sha Kendrick Edward Smith has been arrested by the FBI and is charged in federal court with sex trafficking of minors. We appreciate everyone's help with circulating the Amber Alert. Thank you! #HouNews — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) October 7, 2021

Graham had last been seen on Sept. 20 and her guardian said she may have run away. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, an Amber Alert was issued with the FBI saying she may “have been a victim of sex trafficking.”

The FBI office also said that they do not deal with runaway cases and only get involved if they believe a federal crime has occurred.

Our NBC affiliate KPRC said that the FBI did not become involved in the case until Sept. 30.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.