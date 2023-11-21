MABANK, Texas (KETK) — A Mabank High School student has been arrested after investigators allegedly located child pornography in his possession.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began after a “Cyber Tip” was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and was later given to officers with the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Kevin Cruz, 17, was arrested after investigators reportedly found two file hosting servers under Cruz’s domain where they located hundreds of videos and photos of child pornography. Officials said in one server they located 220 photos and videos of pornography. In the other server, they reportedly located three files with a total of 734 videos.

From those videos, one will be used as the charging element of the affidavit.

Investigators contacted Cruz at the school where officials said he told them he had at least 200 to 300 videos of child pornography. Cruz allegedly told investigators “he knew what he was doing was wrong and knew at the times of the uploads, that what he was doing was illegal.”

Cruz was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and held on bonds totaling $1 million.