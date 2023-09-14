OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The Overton High School principal Jeffery Darryl Hogg has been arrested on an assault charge after paddling a student left “substantial bruising”, according to an affidavit.

On Wednesday, Hogg was arrested for the charge of assault causing bodily injury after an investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The affidavit stated that the student’s mother made a report to authorities on Aug. 15, one day after the incident.

According to the affidavit, the mother gave the school consent to the corporal punishment of three hits “on the butt” and was present for the punishment of her child. The student allegedly told the mother and Hogg after the second hit, she did not want the last one and Hogg told her “it would be a shame to have to go to ISS when [the student] only had one lick left,” the affidavit stated.

After agreeing to take the “final lick”, the affidavit said they took photos throughout the day of the developing bruises and the student was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center the next day. The student was then examined by a SANE nurse and 32 to 34 hours after the paddling, the student reportedly still had “substantial brusing, swelling and heat to tissue of the areas she was paddled in.”

Photos of the student’s injuries were sent to a forensic pediatrician to be evaluated and the doctor stated that “physical punishment that results in injuries that last longer than 24 hours is consistent with child physical abuse.”

Hogg was booked into the Rusk County Jail.

The day after the alleged incident, the Overton Independent School District posted a statement to their Facebook page about “a recent student discipline issue.”

“After each swat, the student had a choice of whether to continue,” according to the post. “The student did consider discontinuing and serving ISS instead, but twice, the parent encouraged the student to just keep going and ‘get it over with.’ The principal remained empathetic and calm throughout, checking with the student before proceeding. At no time, did the parent or witnessing teacher express any concern that the swats were too harsh or overly aggressive.”

