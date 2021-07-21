Affidavit reveals what happened in the moments before a woman was killed in Tyler daiquiri shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An affidavit reveals that a fight in the parking lot started the fatal shooting at New Orleans Daiquiri in Tyler.

On June 26, a shooting at New Orleans Daiquiri on Troup Highway in Tyler resulted in the death of TyIsha Brown who was celebrating her 46th birthday.

The affidavit, which explains probable cause for the arrest of 22-year-old Dycorrian Lofton, said that a tip came in that identified Lofton and one other person as being “involved in this murder.”

Dycorrian Lofton

A witness who was at the scene said that he recognized two of the people involved, one of which was Lofton. He said he saw a slim Black man pull a gun out and shoot into the air. He said he then saw Lofton get his gun and say they were killers.

The witness said that Lofton then took his handgun and started shooting towards the front of New Orleans Daiquiri, located on Troup Highway in Tyler.

Later that day, Jacksonville PD arrested the other man the witness identified as being present at the scene.

The person told a detective that he, Lofton and someone else were involved in a fight in the parking lot with another group of guys. During that fight, someone started shooting. He said he was running to his car and did not see Lofton shooting.

The man said he talked to Lofton later on. When the detective asked if Lofton thought any of his bullets he fired killed Brown, the man said that Lofton knew he did not hit her. This confirmed to detectives that Lofton was firing a weapon.

Lofton turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force on July 16. He was taken to the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Jaderick Willis

The affidavit said that TyIsha Brown was an innocent bystander who was fatally shot in the chest.

20-year-old Jalen Cavitt from Alabama and 21-year-old Jaderick Willis were also wounded in the shooting. Willis was later charged with murder in this case.

Willis turned himself in on July 2 and was booked into the Smith County Jail with a $750,000 bond.