TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An arrest affidavit revealed more details of the violent murder of a Tyler mother of four.

40-year-old Jaci Wilkerson was found dead at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway, across the street from Rose Hill Cemetery on May 25. David Thompson later turned himself in to police in connection to the murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, Wilkerson’s body was found in a pool of blood inside the front door of the apartment. Authorities believe she was killed with a machete in a “violent attack.”

A machete was found on Thompson’s bed inside the apartment, along with a “significant amount of blood”, authorities said.

An investigator spoke with Thompson’s roommate who was present at the time of the murder, according to the document. He said he went to bed around 10 p.m. alone in the apartment and woke up around 1 a.m. to use the bathroom when he noticed Thompson’s door was cracked and his light was on. He said he went back to bed and woke up at 3 a.m. to use the bathroom again.

When the roommate went back to his room at around 3:04 a.m., he noticed his phone was lit up on his bed. He said he saw there was a text from Thompson that read something to the effect of “Sorry you had to be there for that.” The roommate texted back “?” and said he did not know what Thompson was talking about, according to court documents.

The roommate walked to the door and found Wilkerson on the floor, he said. He told authorities he never heard any arguing or any type of struggle, but he had taken a muscle relaxer before bed due to recent back injections he got, which could be why he didn’t wake up during the murder.

The roommate said Thompson was “crazy” and had “a violent relationship” with Wilkerson. He had been arrested in the past for violating a protective order filed against him to protect Wilkerson.

Police also spoke with the upstairs neighbors who said she heard a woman yell “Oh my God! Please stop!” followed by a loud thud. The neighbor said the commotion scared her awake, and they recalled hearing the sound of doors closing and a vehicle starting.

Thompson had left the apartment and police issued a warrant for his arrest. He turned himself in to Lindale police and is currently in the Smith County Jail.

A GoFundMe was set up for Wilkerson’s family, and you can find the link here.