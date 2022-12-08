UPSHUR COUNTY (KETK) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after only 13 minutes of jury deliberation.

On Dec. 5, nine women and three men were chosen to hear and decide a case against Robert Buchanan.

The jury first began hearing evidence on Dec. 7 when they started to hear not only evidence over this case but also former offenses committed by the defendant.

According to the press release, Buchanan had been convicted of attempted murder in 1993 for shooting two people with a gun. Later that same year, he threatened to kill three other people as well. Many other offenses involving violence against women were also proven.

While on parole in 2011, Buchanan was found on a Longview ISD campus with a firearm and sentenced to seven years in prison.

In 2018 and 2019, evidence showed that Buchanan had burned a woman’s car in Louisiana and also strangled and assaulted another woman. For those crimes, he was sentenced to prison and then released on parole.

Buchanan was still serving his parole sentence when he committed the violent assault against his girlfriend in Upshur County.

In total, nine prior convictions were proven, with seven of them being felony sentences.