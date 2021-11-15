Alleged burglar shot by homeowner with shotgun in Camp County

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A burglar was shot twice by a homeowner while attempting to break into a storage building around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputy Anibal Perez was dispatched to a residence in the eastern portion of Camp County on Saturday around 4:40 a.m. The homeowner heard a truck with a loud exhaust driving in front of his house on a dead end road at 4:30 a.m., according to a post from the CCSO Facebook page.

Not long after, the homeowner heard a noise and discovered a man breaking into his storage building with tools that belonged to the owner. Officials said the homeowner then went to get his shotgun and shot the intruder.

“However, the man got up and they then struggled for the gun. The suspect was shot again before he managed to take the gun and flee,” said the CCSO Facebook post.

Investigator Randy Huggins also responded to the scene and several of the homeowner’s tools were found along with blood from the intruder.

After reaching out to nearby hospitals, CCSO received a call later Saturday morning from the Tyler Police Department that there was a gunshot victim at the UT Health East Texas main hospital in Tyler.

The subject was then identified as 39-year-old Tony Gross.