Alleged Christmas Eve burglar held by East Texas business owner until police arrived

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Christmas Eve for burglary of a habitation and failure to identify false information, according to Texarkana Texas Police Department.

After Marvin Hernandez allegedly busted out the glass door of a business in the 1500 block of New Boston Road, police say he went over to the cash register and slammed it on the floor to get the money inside.

The business owners, who live in an apartment in the back of the store, woke up immediately when they heard the noise. According to authorities, the owner’s wife called 911 while the owner grabbed his gun and went into the store to see what happened.

When the owner saw Hernandez allegedly grabbing money out of jars on the counter, he reportedly fired a shot into the ceiling and suggested that Hernandez did not move.

Officials said that when they arrived, Hernandez was laying on the floor and the business owner was a few feet away, making sure that he stayed there. According to police, Hernandez gave them several different names and birthdays, but it did not take police long to figure out his true identity.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail on two charges. He is currently being held with a bond of $25,000.