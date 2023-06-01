KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department said that a recorded attempted robbery on May 30 at Glen Hollow Apartments in Kilgore led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer.

According to authorities, two masked individuals were recorded attempting to open an apartment door by a Ring doorbell camera around 1:48 p.m. on May 30. Officials said that the two were scared away by the homeowner.

The Kilgore Police Department said they believe that the two were trying to rob a local drug dealer but had the wrong apartment number. According to a Facebook post, the Kilgore Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit found the right apartment number and obtained a warrant.

While executing the warrant a “large amount of narcotics” was seized, the alleged drug dealer was arrested and then taken to Gregg County Jail, officials said.

The Kilgore Police Department is asking the public to help identify the two people in the above video. They are also asking the public for help identifying an individual from the first image of the video, who was spotted at the same camera trying to open the door on May 16.

The individual in the first image went back to a grey Nissan Murano, took out a pistol from his waistband and left, officials said.