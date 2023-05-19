COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving after a chase with Coffee City Police.

On Wednesday night, the Coffee City Police Department said that an officer attempted to catch up to a reckless driver that was reportedly traveling at high speeds up to 96 mph on SH 155. The officer lost sight of the vehicle but another motorist alerted the officer saying that the vehicle had turned down County Road 4120.

The officer said that the driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Austin Damion Lindsey, had parked in a random homeowners driveway. The homeowner was armed and confronted Lindsey to get off his property and police said that Lindsey left the property before being stopped by police just down the road.

Officials said that Lindsey was showing signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking several beers. Lindsey was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

Judicial records show he was charged with reckless driving and made bail the next day.