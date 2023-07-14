ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An inmate and detention officer were injured after an altercation at the Anderson County Jail.

On July 13, jail personnel responded to an altercation between two inmates, Draven Starr, 25, and Ty Hughes, 20. Officials said Hughes attacked Starr with “an improvised weapon” sending him to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries. Hughes reportedly did not receive any injuries.

Starr was treated, released and returned to custody, according to authorities. A 48-year-old detention officer reportedly received a minor injury to his finger which he was treated for and released from the emergency room.