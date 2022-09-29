NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are investigating an altercation that led to a woman fatally stepping into oncoming traffic.

April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County and James Lopez, 21, of Mineola were having a verbal argument that turned physical when Cavazos entered the southbound lane of U.S. 59 North, officials said.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene they attempted to save Cavazos’ life, but she died from her injuries and was declared dead by a Justice of the Peace.

Later, dispatchers were alerted to an unidentified individual at the 1600 block of CR 263, 2 miles away from the crash. Lopez was found there after having fled the crash. He was determined to be intoxicated and taken into custody, authorities said.

Lopez was charged with assault causing bodily injury of a family member, a class-A misdemeanor

and public intoxication, a class-C misdemeanor, according to a press release from Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

After clearing the accident, deputies say that they were forced to block off the highway again because another altercation broke out between people at the scene of the crash. Leah Guzman, who was present at the initial crash and the second altercation, was then taken into custody for public intoxication.

This is a developing story and KETK will provide any further information.