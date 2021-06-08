Amber Alert activated after man kidnaps ex-girlfriend and her 1-year-old daughter in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was activated after a man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her 1-year-old daughter on Tuesday.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Kristian Garcia,24, went to the house of his ex-girlfriend 18-year-old Jezabel Zamora without her permission.

A person told officers that Kristian forced the young woman and her daughter Zaylee Zamora to leave with him “against their will, and they are believed to be in danger.” Kristian also has active warrants for murder and his bond for this offense is $1,000,000. He also has another warrant for aggravated robbery and his bond is $100,000.

The baby, Zaylee, was last seen in the 6800 Block of Windy Creek Dr. at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. She has black hair, brown eyes, and her right ear is pierced.

Kristian has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 160 lbs and is 5’7”. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black mask, and he also has a scar on his face and tattoos on his forearms.

Kristian, Jezabel and Zaylee left in a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade with the Texas License plate 4SJKC.

Jezabel is 4’11”, weighs 97 lbs and she has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a tank top with camouflage print and blue jeans. Jezabel also has a medusa tattoo on her left thigh, rose on her right forearm, and the name Zaylee on her left shoulder.

Police are asking the community to help them find Jezabel and Zaylee.

If you see the suspect vehicle or either Jezabel, Zaylee or Kristian, or have any additional information about this kidnapping, call the Corpus Christi Police Department. Information may be provided to Investigators anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C&T. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.