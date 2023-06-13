PRINCETON, Texas (KETK) – An amber alert was issued for 14-year-old Ja’Myra Strawder out of Princeton.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe and black house shoes. According to Texas DPS, she is 5’7″, 140 pounds and has black hair.

The alert said that the suspect is Lee Carter III, 34. DPS said he is 6 feet tall and 203 pounds. Carter is reportedly driving a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with license plate number RNS-2973.

Anyone with information on Strawder’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.