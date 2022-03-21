PAMPA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning for two kidnapped West Texas girls.

The two children are 7-year-old Rylee Reagan and 2-year-old Emilee Reagan from Pampa, which is 55 miles northeast of Amarillo. Rylee is 4’4″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored tie-dye sweatshirt with blue jeans and gray shoes with leopard print.

Emilee is 2’6″ with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and yellow wording on the front, orange and pink tie-dye pants along with orange and blue New Balance shoes.

The suspect is 28-year-old Logan Reagan. He is 6’1″ and weighs 250 pounds with brown hair along with hazel eyes.

Logan Reagan is believed to be driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra with an unknown license plate. Investigators say that he has a black grill guard with front damage in the center and blood from a hog along the side driver running board.

If you have any information, please call the police immediately.