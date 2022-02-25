FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning for an abducted 11-month-old out of Fort Worth.

Texas DPS issued the alert around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning for Harmony Rodriguez. She was last seen at 9:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in northern Fort Worth.

Rodriguez is 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

The suspect is Lancelot Zaire Dawkins. He is 26 years old and is 6-feet 2-inches tall weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white Jeep Wrangler. An exact license plate number is not yet known.

Anyone with information that can help find her is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

