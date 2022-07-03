GARLAND, Texas (KETK) — The Garland Police Department is currently searching for 17-year-old Yadhira Medina, who they say was taken on Friday. An AMBER Alert has since been issued.

Medina is reported to be five feet tall, Hispanic and 150 pounds with brown/reddish hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses with a black t-shirt, black sweatpants with a black backpack.

Police have identified the suspect as her ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old David Maldonado, who is also Hispanic, five feet seven inches and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is reported to be driving a white Ford or GM make. The year, model and license plate are unknown at this time, though the vehicle is reported to have silver trimming on the body.

Maldonado was last heard from in Garland. Police report that Medina is believed to be in grave ort immediate danger.

Anyone with any information regarding the abduction should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.