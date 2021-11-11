Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 3-year-old girl in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning for an abducted three-year-old girl out of Austin.

McKenzie Byrne was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 8800 block of Research Blvd., which is just off HWY 183 in north Austin.

Police have named 37-year-old Brian Byrne as the suspect in the case. It was not immediately clear how he may be related to her.

Brian is 6’4″, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball pants. Police are asking drivers to be on the lookout for a Silver Toyota Tundra with the Texas license plate number BP70978.

McKenzie was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink or purple pants. She is 3’2″ with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call Austin Police at (512) 974-5000.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for McKenzie Byrne from Austin, TX, on 11/11/2021, TX plate BP70978. pic.twitter.com/ymJ7L6RRtE — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.