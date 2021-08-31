Amber Alert issued for two abducted children out of Rusk

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for two abducted children out of the Rusk area.

11-year-old Desmond Wells and 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells were last seen in the 11200 block of US HWY 84 in Rusk at 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Desmond is 5’5″ with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue or black t-shirt with gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots.

Ashlynn is 5’2″ with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts, and gray or pink Nike tennis shoes.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has named the suspect as 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt. He is 5’10”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

They are asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Honda Civic with the license plate number BNX6155.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Ashlynn Wells and Desmond Wells III from Rusk, TX, on 08/30/2021, TX plate BNX6155. pic.twitter.com/UdeNbMV68C — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 31, 2021

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.