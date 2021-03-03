UPDATE: Missing Dallas 10-year-old found safe, father charged with murder of mother

UPDATE (11:30 A.M.) – 10-year-old Rosemary Singer has been found safe, according to Carrolton police. It is unclear where she was found.

Ronald Singer has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of his ex-wife Marias Romero Ramos, Rosemary’s mother.

UPDATE: She's safe, he's in custody.



With the help of @redoakpd and @DallasPD, we have located Rosemary and Ronald Stinger. The child is safe and her father now charged with murdering her mother.



More details to come. Media availability in front of @CarrolltonTXPD 11:15 a.m. https://t.co/YaFNSr6Pyh — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) March 3, 2021

CARROLLTON, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 10-year-old girl out of the Dallas area after her mother was found murdered early Wednesday morning.

45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos was found dead by her roommate in Carrolton around 1 a.m. Her daughter, Rosemary Lee Singer, may be with her father, Ronald Singer.

Ronald is the ex-husband of Ramos and Carrollton police believe he is driving her car. It is a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with the Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Singer has ties to the Hillsboro, Texas, area but police have no definitive information where he might be as of this writing.

If you see the car or have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Carrollton police department.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Rosemary Singer from Carrollton, TX on 03/03/2021, Texas plate NLZ4205. pic.twitter.com/IRPXkiolG7 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 3, 2021

It is the second Amber Alert requested in the last 24 hours in Texas. On Tuesday, 15-year-old Lori John was reported missing from the North Texas area. The teenager has brown hair, is 5’3” and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and is Hispanic.

The suspected abductor is 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos. She has brown hair, is 5’4” and weighs 150. She also has brown hair and is Hispanic. The front, side and back of her hairline is shaved, and she has two lines cut in her left eyebrow.